Saudi Arabia’s 50 most influential women listed

Saudi Arabia’s women have made great strides in economic, social, and humanitarian aspects over the past few years thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program which aims to increase women’s inclusion in the workforce.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s 50 most influential women are “women who are becoming role models” for their achievements, according to a list published on Monday by Arabian Business.

“We cannot do Saudi women and their achievements justice with any list,” according to Arabian Business, a weekly business magazine published in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 outlined that to enable a thriving economy of the future, it will need to increase employment, with ensuring more jobs are available to women.

Employing Saudi Arabia’s talented, educated women and giving them prominent roles in the Kingdom’s workforce has been considered an integral strategy to create a more diverse and sustainable economy.

Here are Saudi Arabia’s 50 most influential women, according to the magazine:



• Asma al-Juaib

• Afnan al-Shuaibi

• Alaa Aref

• Amal Assiri

• Eman Abduladheem

• Basma al-Mayman

• Bayan al-Sadek

• Bayan Zahran

• Tamara al-Gabbani

• Hasna al-Oufi

• Hanan al-Samari

• Hayat Sindi

• Khulood al-Attar

• Khawla al-Kuraya

• Hanan al-Samari

• Dania Arkoubi

• Dania Aqeel

• Dina Madani

• Rabaa al-Othaim

• Rania al-Turki

• Rania Nashar

• Rasha al-Hoshan

• Raneem Bagdo

• Raha al-Muharaq

• Reem Turki

• Princess Reema bint Bandar

• Sara al-Jishi

• Saria Abdeen

• Sumaya al-Sulaiman

• Shahad al-Jifri

• Shenen Hameed

• Shihana Alazzaz

• Ghada al-Mutairi

• Ghandoura Shams al-Ghandoura

• Fatma al-Qudaihi

• Fatma Batoug

• Lubna al-Olayan

• Lujain Abulfaraj

• Luluwa al-Hamoud

• Lina al-Maeena

• Mariam Fikteshlo

• Mariam Moosali

• Muna al-Thaqafi

• Nujood al-Kuraithi

• Nujood al-Maleek

• Nahla al-Mashooq

• Nawal al-Jaueni

• Princess Noura al-Faisal

• Haifa al-Lail

• Haifa al-Mansour

Read more:

The changing roles of women in the Saudi workforce under Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia moves up global women inclusion rankings: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture achieves workplace gender balance