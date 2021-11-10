Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet condemns ‘cowardly terrorist act’ targeting Iraqi PM

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday condemned “the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister,” in a virtual session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom’s Acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi said that the Cabinet reviewed several reports on the latest regional and international developments, reiterating Arabia’s strong condemnation of the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister.

“The Cabinet affirmed that Saudi Arabia stands by the Iraq government and people in order to restore its health and role, consolidate its security and stability and enhance its prosperity and development,” the press agency reported.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was targeted in a “failed assassination attempt” after an explosive-laden drone struck his residence in Baghdad, Iraqi military said on Sunday.

Kadhimi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence as political tensions mounted in the country.

Seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman

Cabinet ministers also congratulated Saudi King Salman on his seventh anniversary of accession to power and praised the comprehensive development that “Saudi Arabia is witnessing during his prosperous reign in accordance with the plans and programs of Saudi Vision 2030,” according to SPA.

Saudi Arabians this week celebrated the Bay’ah, or pledge of allegiance, to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the seventh anniversary of his ascension to the throne. Bay’ah is an Islamic oath of allegiance to a leader.

“The seventh anniversary of the pledge of allegiance to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques [King Salman] is coming, and our Kingdom is blessed with achievements both internally and externally,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet.

