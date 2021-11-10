Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince stresses solidarity with Iraq in call with PM Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday the Kingdom is keen on the security and stability of Iraq in a phone call with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The Crown Prince expressed how Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with Iraq and its people in facing challenges, state news agency SPA reported.

The phone call comes after Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone was targeted by an explosive-laden drone on Sunday.

