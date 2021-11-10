.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Emir of Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Ambassador of Qatar to the Kingdom, Bandar bin Mohammed al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a message from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

The letter was received by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan “during his reception of the Ambassador of Qatar to the Kingdom, Bandar bin Mohammed al-Attiyah,” SPA said.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message to Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim on strengthening bilateral relations.

“His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at the Emiri Diwan in Doha today, His Highness Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar,” SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had formally restored ties to Doha after more than three years of a boycott earlier this year.

