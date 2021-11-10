.
Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense meets with US envoy to Yemen

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with the US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

The two discussed the latest developments on the Yemeni arena, and the joint efforts made in the Yemeni issue, according to SPA.

Prince Khalid said he “reviewed the latest developments in Yemen with US Envoy Tim Lenderking.”

“I emphasized the commitment of the coalition to support Yemen and apply all measures to reach a political resolution that guarantees security for the region and meets the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people,” he added in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s vice minister of defense affirmed the Arab Coalition’s commitment, led by Saudi Arabia, to support the Yemeni government and people, and to “push all efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people and preserves the security of the region,” SPA reported.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen, Mohamed al-Jabir.

Vice Minister of Defense meets Iraqi Minister of Defense

Prince Khalid also met Iraq’s Minister of Defense Juma al-Jubouri in Riyadh, SPA said.

“During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in the defense field, in addition to discussing issues of common interest, in order to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries,” the press agency reported.

Prince Khalid said he met with al-Jubouri “to review our bilateral relations in defense and discuss ways to develop them to achieve the common interests of our two brotherly countries.”

