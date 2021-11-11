.
.
.
.
Arab Coalition destroys 14 military vehicles, eliminates 125 terrorist elements

A boy holds shrapnel of a missile at the site of a Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A boy holds shrapnel of a missile at the site of a Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab coalition destroyed 14 military vehicles and eliminated 125 terrorist elements, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

“We carried out 22 targeting operations of the mechanisms and elements of the Houthis in Sirwah and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“The targeting operations included the destruction of 14 military vehicles and the elimination of 125 terrorist elements.”

Saudi Air Forces on Wednesday intercepted here ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, according to a statement released by the coalition.

The coalition said that it had “thwarted attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects.”

