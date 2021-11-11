.
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery

Siamese twins from Egypt are set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to receive medical treatment under a humanitarian program offered by the Kingdom, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. (Supplied)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Siamese twins from Egypt are set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to receive medical treatment under a humanitarian program offered by the Kingdom, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Sarah and Salma will be accompanied by their parents to meet with medical specialists at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children at King Abdulaziz Medical City to be considered for separation surgery.

The planned operation will take place under the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.

The head of the medical team, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabia’ah, extended thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for launching the humanitarian initiative intended to provide medical treatment to people from poorer countries.

Conjoined twins – sometimes popularly referred to as Siamese twins – are identical twins joined in utero. A very rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births.

Sarah and Salma will be the 118th twins from 22 countries around the world who have been flown to Saudi for potential separation surgery.

