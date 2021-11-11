.
King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Twitter)
Vision 2030

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday issued a royal approval to grant Saudi citizenship to “a number of distinguished people with rare expertise and specializations,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The approval comes “in light of the royal order to open the door to naturalize [grant citizenship to] legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technical specialists in a way that contributes to promoting the wheel of development and benefits the country in various fields,” SPA reported.

This is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aimed at strengthening the environment to attract and invest in field specialists and distinguished individuals, the press agency added.

