Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen meets ambassadors of UN Security Council

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen, Mohamed al-Jabir on Wednesday met with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, who condemned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attacks on the Kingdom.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council “condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attacks on civilian facilities in the Kingdom, and the terrorist militia’s continued attacks on Marib, despite the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Marib, and the militia’s refusal for a ceasefire,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Joint Statement Issued by the Ambassadors of the five permanent Member States of the @UN Security Council to #Yemen and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/vB6V1uwpYp — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 10, 2021

“They affirmed support for the current efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to reach a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and to support the legitimate Yemeni government,” SPA added.

“All Yemeni parties must engage in genuine dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of its people,” the joint statement read.

Earlier this week, al-Jabir met with members of the United States Congress to discuss the situation in Yemen.

“Grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the US Congress on both sides of the aisle this week to discuss the latest humanitarian and political developments in Yemen,” Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen said in a tweet.

Grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the US Congress on both sides of the aisle this week to discuss the latest humanitarian and political developments in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/NZb1JU6NJ1 — محمد ال جابر (@mohdsalj) November 6, 2021

Saudi Vice Minister of Defense

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with the US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh, SPA reported Wednesday.

Prince Khalid said he “reviewed the latest developments in Yemen with US Envoy Tim Lenderking.”

“I emphasized the commitment of the coalition to support Yemen and apply all measures to reach a political resolution that guarantees security for the region and meets the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people,” he added in a tweet.

KSrelief

Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen, having pledged $18 billion to the country over the past six years, according to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

KSrelief is dedicated to coordinating and providing international relief to crisis-afflicted communities.

Yemen is Saudi Arabia and KSrelief’s top beneficiary, with the center completing 618 projects worth $3,908,955,384 in the country.

