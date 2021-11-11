.
UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US forces conduct Red Sea military exercise

A woman wearing a face mask against the coronavirus pandemic walks past United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahraini flags in Netanya, Israel on Sept. 14, 2020. (AP)
Reuters, Dubai

Published:

Forces from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel and the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began a multilateral maritime security operations exercise in the Red Sea on Wednesday, NAVCENT said on Thursday.

This is the first publicly announced naval exercise between the US, Israel and the two Gulf countries who both normalized diplomatic relations with Israel last year under a deal known as the Abraham Accords.

