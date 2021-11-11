.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN sanctions three Houthi militants over Marib offensive

  • Font
Houthi supporters rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Houthi supporters rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Terrorism

UN sanctions three Houthi militants over Marib offensive

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United Nations has added three leading Houthi militants to its list of people sanctioned in Yemen, the British mission to the world body said Wednesday.

The sanctions were imposed following persistent Houthi cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia which have killed and wounded civilians, and the ongoing Houthi offensive on oil-rich Marib, the last loyalist stronghold in the war-torn country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As part of the offensive, the Houthis are seeking to cut off access to humanitarian aid and are making widespread use of child soldiers, the British mission said in a statement.

The newly sanctioned are Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, who is leading the offensive; Yusuf Al-Madani, a Houthi leader; and Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al Shaer, an assistant defense minister who assisted in acquiring smuggled arms and weapons in violation of international humanitarian law.

The sanctions will freeze their financial assets and impose travel bans.

Read more: Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
Top Content
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests
India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir after targeted killings India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir after targeted killings
Miami professor requests light sentence in Venezuela money laundering case Miami professor requests light sentence in Venezuela money laundering case
UN Security Council permanent members condemn Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia UN Security Council permanent members condemn Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More