UN sanctions three Houthi militants over Marib offensive

The United Nations has added three leading Houthi militants to its list of people sanctioned in Yemen, the British mission to the world body said Wednesday.

The sanctions were imposed following persistent Houthi cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia which have killed and wounded civilians, and the ongoing Houthi offensive on oil-rich Marib, the last loyalist stronghold in the war-torn country.

As part of the offensive, the Houthis are seeking to cut off access to humanitarian aid and are making widespread use of child soldiers, the British mission said in a statement.

The newly sanctioned are Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, who is leading the offensive; Yusuf Al-Madani, a Houthi leader; and Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al Shaer, an assistant defense minister who assisted in acquiring smuggled arms and weapons in violation of international humanitarian law.

The sanctions will freeze their financial assets and impose travel bans.

