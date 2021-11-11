.
US Iran envoy Malley visits UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley speaks to VOA, March 17, 2021. (Voice of America)
A file photo shows US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley speaks to VOA, March 17, 2021. (Voice of America)

US Iran envoy Malley visits UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Nov. 11-20 to coordinate ahead of fresh talks about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the US State Department said on Thursday.

“He will coordinate our approaches on a broad range of concerns with Iran, including its destabilizing activities in the region and the upcoming seventh round of talks on a mutual return to full compliance with the (deal),” the statement said, referring to the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect US-Iran talks.

The upcoming talks in Vienna seek to get Washington and Tehran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and restored broad US sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.

