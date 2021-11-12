UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The United Arab Emirates was selected on Thursday to host the 28th international climate conference Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The official announcement, made by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), followed unanimous endorsement by the Asia Pacific Group of nations during COP26, according to state news agency WAM.



“Nearly 200 countries have gathered [COP26] to take concerted action to cap global greenhouse gas emissions and unite against climate change,” WAM reported.

“We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success… The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet,” said Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE.

“The announcement, made during the current COP26 in Glasgow, recognizes the UAE’s forward-looking and inclusive approach to proactively tackling climate change today,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter following the announcement.

