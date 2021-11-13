.
Arab Coalition: 186 Houthis killed in 42 attacks in Sirwah and al-Bayda

Arab coalition fighter jets. (Supplied)
The Arab Coalition said that it had conducted 42 military operations over the past 24 hours targeting Houthi positions and convoys in Sirwah, west of the city of Marib, and Al-Bayda, south of Marib. (File photo)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

At least 186 Houthi militants were killed in 42 separate attacks targeting the Iran-backed militia group in cities west and south of Marib province, the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The Arab Coalition said that it had conducted 42 military operations over the past 24 hours targeting Houthi positions and convoys in Sirwah, west of the city of Marib, and Al-Bayda, south of Marib.

In total, that targeted operations included the destruction of 17 military vehicles as well.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been focusing their ground attacks on the oil-rich province of Marib since February despite international calls for the dangers threatening the safety and security of thousands of displaced children and women in the province.

Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff

Yemeni Journalists Syndicate condemns attack on Al Arabiya reporter, his wife

Child among 13 killed by Houthi missile in Yemen: Military

