.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait’s emir pardons and reduces sentences for 35 people: Report

  • Font
Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Kuwait’s emir pardons and reduces sentences for 35 people: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has issued two decrees for amnesty, pardoning and reducing sentences imposed on 35 people, the state news agency (KUNA) said on Saturday.

The Kuwaiti ruler paved the way in October for an amnesty to pardon dissidents, which has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long stand-off with the government that has held up planned fiscal reforms.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no immediate details available on the pardoned names or occupations.

Read more:

Kuwait investigating four suspects over ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to Emir

Kuwait’s emir launches process for amnesty pardoning dissidents

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced in jail over minor error in medical report
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More