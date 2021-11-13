In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized

The identities of five prominent Saudi citizens naturalized under a new decree passed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday have been revealed, Asharq al-Awsat reported.

Various well-known academics and artists were granted Saudi citizenship, according to the newspaper.

Advertisement

Dr. Amin Sido

Dr. Sido has authored more than 30 publications documenting the culture and literature of Saudi Arabia.

He has worked in the King Fahd National Library in Riyadh where he was the editor-in-chief of its magazine.

Dr. Mohammed al-Baqi

Dr. al-Baqi is a researcher and translator who has published more than 40 books, with his main area of study being translation.

He worked as a professor of linguistic studies at a number of academic institutions including King Saud University in Riyadh.

He currently works at the King Salman Center for Studies of the History of the Arabian Peninsula.

In 2018, he was awarded the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Translation.

Dr. Abdul Karim al-Sammak

Dr. al-Sammak is a historian and researcher who published a number of works on the founding of the Saudi state.

His works focus on the Arabs who worked with King Abdulaziz, who founded the Kingdom.

Simon Ani

Originally from Iraq, Simon Ani directed one of the first known Saudi plays: ‘The Train of Fortune’.

He began directing plays in the Kingdom in the nineteen seventies, after studying theatre in Baghdad.

Mukhtar Alem

Mukhtar Alem is a calligrapher who worked on the covering of the holy Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

He has taught calligraphy internationally and at Umm al-Qura University in Mecca.

His works are displayed in numerous public institutions.

Read more:

King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals

Top Afghan woman prosecutor granted Italian citizenship: Minister

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible