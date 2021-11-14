.
Aftershocks of 6.5 earthquake in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the magnitude of earthquake in southern was 6.5 and struck 68 km northwest of Bandar Abbas. (EMSC)

Ismaeel Naar and Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Aftershocks from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in southern Iran have been felt across several emirates, according to the UAE’s Meteorological Center.

Several people also confirmed to Al Arabiya that they felt a slight earthquake in some cities in the eastern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the magnitude of earthquake in southern was 6.5 and struck 68 km northwest of Bandar Abbas.

"A 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 16:07, 14/11/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network," the UAE's National Center for Meteorology tweeted.

The UAE Meteorological Centers reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran at a depth of 10 km, adding that it has had no negative effects on the country so far.

Residents in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras al-Khaimah reported buildings and homes shaking following the earthquake in Iran.

“The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province,” a local official told Iranian state television according to the Reuters news agency.

State TV said two quakes jolted the area, where rescue teams have been dispatched.

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

