Kuwait Emir accepts government resignation: Report

Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted the resignation of his cabinet on Nov. 8.

There was some uncertainty as to whether the Emir, who has the final say over state matters, would accept the resignation.

Political deadlock has for decades led to government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering investment and reform.

The government had previously been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

Several opposition MPs had insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022.

The government started a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding an amnesty pardoning dissidents and to be able to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019.

