OIC welcomes UN sanctions of ‘terrorist’ Houthi leaders 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in statement welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s addition of three leaders of the “terrorist” Iran-backed Houthi militia on the international sanctions list, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The press agency reported that the sanctions were imposed “due to their direct threat to peace, security and stability in Yemen, in addition to spilling the blood of the Yemeni people and causing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

OIC expressed hope that the classification of these leaders on the terrorist list will reduce the threat of the “terrorist Houthi militia” and stop its supply of missiles, drones, and money it uses to buy weapons to threaten the “Yemeni people, the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and threaten international navigation.”

The organization reiterated its support for the Yemeni people and its legitimate government, calling on the international community to work hard to support peace and end the Yemeni crisis to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people.

The UN added three leading Houthi militants to its list of people sanctioned in Yemen, the British mission to the world body said Wednesday.

The sanctions were imposed following persistent Houthi cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia which have killed and wounded civilians, and the ongoing Houthi offensive on Marib.

