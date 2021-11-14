.
Riyadh Car Show: Largest car show in MidEast to kick off in Saudi Arabia

  • Font
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The largest car show in the Middle East is set to kick off on November 18 in Saudi Arabia’s capital, showcasing cars that exceed 2 billion riyals ($533,268,900) in total value as part of this year’s Riyadh Season.

The ‘Riyadh Car Show,’ will be “one of the most beautiful car exhibitions I will visit, God willing, and I will be a customer,” the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh said in a tweet.

“For your information, the value of cars in the exhibition exceeds 2 billion riyals,” Al al-Sheikh added.

The Riyadh Car show will offer shows and activities for car enthusiasts, according to event organizers.

The Ferrari Festival will also take place on November 26 till 27 as part of the car show.

The show, which is set to take place until November 28 in Riyadh, will witness the participation of global companies in the car industry.

Classic cars will be displayed in the designated “heritage area” and the car show will include an exclusive Pagani Museum, showcasing the car company’s long history of industry.

“Visitors will see the rarest, most luxurious, and fastest type of cars ever,” according to Riyadh Season.

