.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps

  • Font
Saudi police member checks pilgrims for vaccination details on their smartphone, after Saudi authorities announced the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at the Grand Mosque in holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi police member checks pilgrims for vaccination details on their smartphone, after Saudi authorities announced the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at the Grand Mosque in holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that overseas pilgrims can now apply for permits for Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina via approved apps.

The latest move comes in cooperation with Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority “SDAIA” and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pilgrims visiting from outside the Kingdom can now apply for permits for Umrah and prayer in the Grand Mosque, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque through the “Eatmarna & Tawakkalna” online applications.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that the service will be effective through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna just after registering on the Saudi “Quddum” platform.

Last month, the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia began to operate at full capacity, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased

Saudi Arabia appoints new health, Hajj and Umrah ministers

Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds in Mecca, Medinah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Top Content
In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report
Russia says British jets escorted its Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers Russia says British jets escorted its Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More