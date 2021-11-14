Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that overseas pilgrims can now apply for permits for Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina via approved apps.

The latest move comes in cooperation with Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority “SDAIA” and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Pilgrims visiting from outside the Kingdom can now apply for permits for Umrah and prayer in the Grand Mosque, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque through the “Eatmarna & Tawakkalna” online applications.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that the service will be effective through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna just after registering on the Saudi “Quddum” platform.

Last month, the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia began to operate at full capacity, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

