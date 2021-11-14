.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Season will include ancient civilization experiences

  • Font
This image released on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 shows a scene during the 2019 AlUla Balloon Festival part of Winter at Tantora in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
This image released on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 shows a scene during the 2019 AlUla Balloon Festival part of Winter at Tantora in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Season will include ancient civilization experiences

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

During this year’s AlUla Season in Saudi Arabia, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) is set to present programs and events that depict the past to “build a crossing bridge for the new generations and to witness the most prominent elements of the ancient era,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The “Hegra After Dark” experience will take visitors to the Nabataeans civilization, where visitors will see landmarks of historical civilizations, according to the press agency.

Opposite to the facades of Nabataean cemeteries, visitors will “enjoy a special and unique experience with the place’s architectural features and the serenity of Hegra and its starry sky” in Jabal al-Khuraimat.

A stone carving at AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
A stone carving at AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

The AlUla Season is part of the vision of RCU to protect, preserve and enhance history through events that consolidate AlUla’s position as a “distinguished cultural destination, in addition to the events’ contribution as a platform for displaying historical activities,” SPA reported.

The historic town of AlUla is “one of the most important sites for visitors who are keen to visit during the AlUlla Season,” according to the SPA report.

RCU has contributed to preparing AlUla to become the one of Saudi Arabia’s most important historical sites.

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla will launch its third winter festival season, ‘AlUla Moments,’ on December 21 and will include four festivals, Amr al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said last month.

Read more:

‘AlUla Moments’: Upcoming festival will launch in Saudi Arabia in December

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Putin warns US against supporting Ukraine drone use Putin warns US against supporting Ukraine drone use
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More