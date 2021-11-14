Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Season will include ancient civilization experiences

During this year’s AlUla Season in Saudi Arabia, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) is set to present programs and events that depict the past to “build a crossing bridge for the new generations and to witness the most prominent elements of the ancient era,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The “Hegra After Dark” experience will take visitors to the Nabataeans civilization, where visitors will see landmarks of historical civilizations, according to the press agency.

Opposite to the facades of Nabataean cemeteries, visitors will “enjoy a special and unique experience with the place’s architectural features and the serenity of Hegra and its starry sky” in Jabal al-Khuraimat.

The AlUla Season is part of the vision of RCU to protect, preserve and enhance history through events that consolidate AlUla’s position as a “distinguished cultural destination, in addition to the events’ contribution as a platform for displaying historical activities,” SPA reported.

The historic town of AlUla is “one of the most important sites for visitors who are keen to visit during the AlUlla Season,” according to the SPA report.

RCU has contributed to preparing AlUla to become the one of Saudi Arabia’s most important historical sites.

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla will launch its third winter festival season, ‘AlUla Moments,’ on December 21 and will include four festivals, Amr al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said last month.

