Saudi Arabia’s FM heads Kingdom’s delegation at Paris Peace Forum

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Saturday headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the Paris Peace Forum, which focused on redefining the main principles of international cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The foreign minister participated in a discussion at the forum where he addressed some of the threats facing the world and affecting food security such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, conflicts and instability, stressing that these issues require “a collective approach with the international community and partners,” SPA reported.

High-level speakers from around the world discussed ways to build healthier, more #sustainable and resilient #food systems during this #ParisPeaceForum2021 session. Watch the session replay here👉https://t.co/h3CtpgmLjn@FaisalbinFarhan pic.twitter.com/mbwAbB6eNb — Paris Peace Forum (@ParisPeaceForum) November 13, 2021

Prince Faisal said that strengthening multilateral action is essential to provide effective and sustainable solutions to common challenges between countries, noting the Kingdom’s endeavor to confront these challenges in a comprehensive and continuous manner.

The Paris Peace Forum “gathers the most important players in global governance,” according to its website.

Heads of state and governments, and CEOs of major multinational companies, as well as several civil society actors, gathered from November 11 to 13 to “advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19,” according to the forum.

FM meets US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs

On the sidelines of the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal met with Yael Lempert, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

The two reviewed “the strategic and historical relations between the Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to enhance them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination,” according to SPA.

Prince Faisal and Lempert also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, the press agency reported.

