.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Football Federation launches Women’s Football League

  • Font
A group of new recruits at one of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers for aspiring female players. (Photo Courtesy: Arriyadiyah)
A group of new recruits at one of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers for aspiring female players. (Photo Courtesy: Arriyadiyah)

Saudi Arabia’s Football Federation launches Women’s Football League

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced on Saturday the launch of the first edition of the Saudi Women’s Football League, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The step comes “within the SAFF’s time frame dedicated to the women’s football support program since 2017,” the press agency said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The women’s league is set start on November 22, 2021.

It will be held in two phases through the domestic regional league in its first phase, with the participation of 16 teams, who will be playing their matches in three cities across Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

“This announcement is of a paramount moment in the federation’s history,” the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser al-Mishal, said, according to SPA.

He said that all relevant rules and regulations for the women’s football league had been finalized, adding that SAFF “is keen to implement and adhere to due to the importance of this edition of the Saudi women’s football,” SPA reported.

Read more:

Meet the players competing in the first women’s football league in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh

Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as presidential candidate: Election official
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Top Content
In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More