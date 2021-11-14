Saudi Arabia’s Football Federation launches Women’s Football League

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced on Saturday the launch of the first edition of the Saudi Women’s Football League, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The step comes “within the SAFF’s time frame dedicated to the women’s football support program since 2017,” the press agency said.

The women’s league is set start on November 22, 2021.

It will be held in two phases through the domestic regional league in its first phase, with the participation of 16 teams, who will be playing their matches in three cities across Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

“This announcement is of a paramount moment in the federation’s history,” the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser al-Mishal, said, according to SPA.

He said that all relevant rules and regulations for the women’s football league had been finalized, adding that SAFF “is keen to implement and adhere to due to the importance of this edition of the Saudi women’s football,” SPA reported.

