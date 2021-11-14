.
Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’

saudi crown prince SPA main photo.
The Saudi Press Agency said that the planned city is expected to be a model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international non-profit institutions. (SPA)
Saudi Vision 2030

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has announced the launch of the “Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non Profit City”, the first non-profit city in the world, according to a state news agency report.

“This will be the first non-profit city of its kind which will contribute to achieving the goals of Mohammed bin Salman Misk Foundation in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the city’s offerings,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying.

“Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non Profit City which implements the Digital Twin model, will host academies, colleges, ‘Misk Schools’, a conference center, a science museum, a creative center offering a space to support the ambitions of innovators in sciences and new generation technology such as AI, IOT and Robotics. It will also feature an arts academy and arts gallery, performing art theatre, play area, cooking academy and integrated residential complex. In addition, the city will host venture capital firms and investors to support and incubate innovative enterprises to drive community contributions from around the world,” he added.

The planned non-profit City is set to be located on a land dedicated by the Crown Prince in the Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa.

The SPA said the city's masterplan embodies a human-centered, advanced digital metropolis designed to be sustainable, pedestrian-friendly, and will allocate more than 44 percent of the total area for green open spaces to promoting sustainable development.

