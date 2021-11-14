.
Saudi Foreign Minister meets Bahraini counterpart, discusses regional issues

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and regional and international situations of common interest. (Supplied)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has met with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani during a visit to Dubai on the sidelines of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum.

“During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and regional and international situations of common interest. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Turki bin Abdullah al-Dakhil,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum brings together senior decision makers from across the Middle East and around the world to discuss some of the most crucial issues facing the region.

