Saudi, UAE armed forces conclude Missile Air War Center exercise

The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the United Arab Emirates’ Armed Forces have concluded the Missile Air War Center 2021 Exercise at al-Dhafra Air Base in UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The exercise included the participation of several countries in the presence of the RSAF Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Pilot Talal bin Suleiman al-Ghamdi.

The Missile Air War Center 2021 Exercise “lasted for more than 30 days, during which the participating group of the Royal Saudi Air Force achieved great success, which was praised by all participants from friendly countries,” SPA reported.

It included activities to unify concepts and exchange expertise for various methods of air combat, diversify day and night air sorties, and implement many joint sorties to enhance the skills of the command and control group, speed of reaction, planning and management of joint air operations with high efficiency,

The exercise also included training air crews on intensive air operations and aviation safety training, according to SPA.

“The final maneuvers included many different military air tactics, which the Saudi pilots carried out with skill and proficiency,” the press agency reported.

