Arab Coalition: Redeployment of forces in Yemen’s west coast a military decision

The Arab Coalition has said that the redeployment of joint forces in Yemen's western coast was a military decision to support Yemeni government forces elsewhere, according to a statement.

“The redeployment of the military forces of the coalition and the Yemeni forces affiliated with the Yemeni government in the area of operations came within the military plans of the Joint Forces Command of the coalition in line with the military strategy to support the Yemeni government in its battle patriotism on all fronts,” Arab Coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

“The joint forces in the western coast carried out last Thursday the redeployment and repositioning of their military forces under the directives of the Joint Forces Command of the coalition, and the repositioning process was characterized by discipline and flexibility as planned and in line with the future plans of the coalition forces,” he added.

The coalition said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has violated the Stockholm Agreement more than 30,000 violations since it was implemented.

Al-Maliki called on the United Nations and its mission in Hodeidah to play its role in implementing the Stockholm Agreement, as well as calling on the international community to pressure the Houthi militia to fully comply and implement the provisions of the agreement.

