In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship

The identities of 27 additional prominent individuals, including Lebanese Sunni and Shia scholars, who were granted citizenship of Saudi Arabia under a new decree issued on Thursday have been revealed.

Various notable religious figures, as well as medical experts and academics have been named in the latest list of new Saudi citizens.

Here is a list of the 27 individuals who have received Saudi citizenship:

Radwan Nayef al-Sayed

Radwan al-Sayed is a Lebanese thinker and writer who is the former editor-in-chief of the quarterly al-Ijtihad magazine.

He was a senior signatory of the Makkah al-Mukarramah Document, and holds a bachelor degree from the Faculty of Theology at al-Azhar University and a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Tübingen in Germany.

Al-Sayed is also a contributor to Al Arabiya.

Mustafa Ceric

Originally from Bosnia, Ceric is a noteworthy Islamic scholar and religious leader.

He held the post of Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1999 to 2012, in which he promoted tolerance towards other faiths and an integration of Islam into European societies.

Ceric was educated at al-Azhar University in Cairo and received his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

Hussein Daoudi

Daoudi is President of the Scandinavian Council for Relations and a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

He has publicly denounced extremism and bigotry, promoting religious tolerance.

The scholar was one of many prominent figures who signed the 2020 Makkah al-Mukarramah Document that rallied influential Muslims against extremism.

Daoudi is from Sweden, according to the Reykjavik Grapevine.

Mohammed Nimr al-Sammak

Al-Sammak is considered one of the leading Arab thinkers in his field.

He holds the position of Secretary General of the Islamic-Christian Committee for Dialogue, and is a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Al-Sammak was one of the senior signatories of the Makkah al-Mukarramah Document.

Abdullah Saleh Abdullah

Abdullah is a notable historian from Iraq who has published works chronicling Saudi Arabia and the wider Arabian Gulf.

Mohammed al-Husseini

As Secretary General of the Arab Islamic Council in Lebanon, al-Husseini is a promoter of moderate Islam.

The Shia scholar is known for his efforts to combat sectarianism the politicization of Islam.

Emad Mohamed Teljeh

Teljeh is an infectious diseases expert who has published more than 87 research papers.

He has received a number of awards in medicine and has been certified in both the UK and the US.

Farouk Owaida

Owaida has worked as the head of the Cardiac Surgery Department at Saud al-Babtain Center in Dammam since 2004.

He has performed more than 5,000 open-heart surgeries and has published more than 20 research papers.

Emad el-Din Najeh Ezzat Kanaan

Kanaan is a well-known neurosurgeon who leads the Department of Neurology at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

He is a member of the German Board of Neurology and is director of the Neurology program at Al-Faisal University.

Khaled Hamwi

Hamwi is a medical expert in the field of organ transplantation, in which he has consulted at King Faisal Specialist hospital.

He worked as the medical director of the pancreas transplantation program at Mayo Clinic in the US from 2008 to 2012.

Hamwi has also authored several books on the subject.

Muhammad Ghayath Jamil

Jamil is an expert in sleep medicine and is the Medical Director of the Telemedicine Unit at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

He is also the former chair of Saudi Sleep Medicine.

Walid Khaled Rashid

Rashid is a consultant of hematology, stem cell, and bone marrow transplantation at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

Mustafa Abdullah Saleh

Saleh is a specialist in childhood medicine and has published more than 235 research papers.

Ansir Marah

Marah is a Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals specializing in materials engineering.

He supervised a joint research center between his university and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US that produced more than 90 publications and 11 patents.

Muhammad Abdulaziz Mustafa Habib

A Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals specializing in thermodynamics, Habib has published more than 90 papers.

Bikar Yilbas

Yalbas is a professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals specializing in materials engineering.

He has authored more than 13 books and more than 400 research papers.

Mohammed Abdel Karim Antar

A water desalination technology expert, Antar is a professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

He has published more than 70 research papers.

Tawfiq Abdo Saleh Awad

Awad is a chemistry professor at King Fahd University. He has several registered patents and has published more than 340 papers.

Ali Hussein Mogabeel

Mogabeel is a professor at King Fahd University specializing in communications technology.

He has a number of registered patents and has published more than 40 papers.

Ezz El-Din Zerkin

Zerkin is a professor at King Fahd University who specializes in communications technology and artificial intelligence.

He has published more than 80 research papers and has 18 registered patents.

Samir Maked

Maked is a professor at King Fahd University who specializes in manufacturing and smart materials.

He has published more than 70 research papers.

Ayman Helmy Salt

Salt is a professor at King Fahd University specializing in computer engineering.

He has published more than 40 research papers and has seven registered patents.

Bassam al-Ali

Al-Ali is a professor at King Fahd University specializing in chemistry – specifically industrial chemistry.

He has published more than 90 research papers and has registered 12 patents.

Hadi Mohammed Aqoun

Aqoun is an engineer who has worked as a professor at various universities in the United States.

He is a recipient of the Boeing Company Excellence Award, and the IEEE Professor of the Year Award.

He was one of several engineers who worked on a major patent for Boeing.

Salah al-Din Mahmoud Ahmed al-Katatni

Al-Katatni is a professor at King Fahd University specializing in petroleum engineering – specifically in oil wells and optimal drilling methods.

He has published more than 77 papers and registered more than 23 patents.

Mohamed Ahmed Nasr el-Din Mahmoud

Mahmoud is a professor at King Fahd University specializing in petroleum engineering.

He has published more than 130 papers and registered more than 60 patents.

Musa Qari Syed

Syed was born in Saudi Arabia and went on to earn several qualifications from the US including a Doctorate in Radiological Sciences from the Ohio College of Medicine and a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

He has also served as dean of the College of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

