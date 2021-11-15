Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia

Mohammed al-Husseini, the Secretary General of the Arab Islamic Council in Lebanon and a prominent Shia Islamic scholar, was among those who were recently granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia under a new decree issued last week.

“Granting us Saudi citizenship by a generous order is a great honor and great pride that embodies the most beautiful meanings of devotion, loyalty and belonging,” al-Husseini was quoted as saying by RT Arabic.

Al-Husseini said that Saudi Arabia is advancing at huge paces in civilized development, based on Vision 2030 under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which includes “the continuous supply of scientific and intellectual energies, in line with the Kingdom's keenness to uphold the human condition.”

The Lebanese Shia scholar posted a tweet on Monday pledging his allegiance to Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

“I pledge to God Almighty that I will work hard, honestly and faithfully to serve my great country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I owe with love, loyalty, hearing, obedience and loyalty to the leader of the nation, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Highness, the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God Almighty support them,” al-Husseini tweeted.

The Lebanese Shia scholar is considered one of the moderate religious figures in Lebanon who has frequently called for moderation and insisted on the necessity of not politicizing Lebanon's Shia and linking them to political parties.

