Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday visited the pavilions of the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates at Expo 2020 Dubai, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan visits the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at Expo 2020 on the sidelines of His Highness’ visit to the UAE,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

Prince Faisal was briefed on the “pillars of the Saudi pavilion that express the development and renaissance in various fields.”

The Saudi foreign minister was given a tour of the Saudi pavilion, “which provides a pleasant and creative journey for visitors offering the Kingdom in the light of Vision 2030,” according to the foreign ministry.

Prince Faisal also visited the UAE’s pavilion at Expo.

He “was a briefed on the brotherly Emirates pavilion, which sheds light on historical milestones and the impact of the joint work adopted by the UAE to achieve growth and prosperity during its construction process,” SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion

Expo 2020: Saudi showcases culture and history through dance, music performances