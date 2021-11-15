.
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data

File photo of a Saudi passport. (AFP)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna application, which is introduced to track the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, now includes passport data, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

“Tawakkalna App: You can view your passport data, or one of your added affiliates, through the application,” SPA said.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tracking app has had over 20 million users since its launch. It is the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The application was launched in May by Saudi Arabia to initially manage issuing permits to government and private entities during the COVID-19 curfew enforced at the time.

Digitization of services

Last month, it was reported that Saudi Arabia is set to introduce an electronic chip that will include a citizen’s data and link it to their passports as the Kingdom digitizes its services.

An interior ministry source said the Kingdom will introduce a digital national identity within a few months.

The source pointed out that biometric and fingerprint registration will also be available when issuing digital visas, without the need for people to come to embassies.

