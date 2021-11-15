.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing

  • Font

Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Closed circuit television (CCTV) captured the terrifying moment in which three women were struck by a car while crossing a street in Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, prompting calls to build a pedestrian crossing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A group of five women is seen standing in the central reservation waiting for an opportunity to cross the busy street.

They begin to cross and hesitate for a moment before continuing, when three of them are struck by a sedan and hurled through the air, the video showed.

One of the women who was hit then began to stand up, while the other two were off-camera.

The three women were taken to a hospital where their condition was stable, and received treatment for fractures and bruises, Al Arabiya reported.

The video was circulated on social media along with calls to build a pedestrian crossing bridge on the busy road.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal visits Expo 2020 Dubai

In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’ Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More