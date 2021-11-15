Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing

Closed circuit television (CCTV) captured the terrifying moment in which three women were struck by a car while crossing a street in Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, prompting calls to build a pedestrian crossing.

A group of five women is seen standing in the central reservation waiting for an opportunity to cross the busy street.

They begin to cross and hesitate for a moment before continuing, when three of them are struck by a sedan and hurled through the air, the video showed.

One of the women who was hit then began to stand up, while the other two were off-camera.

The three women were taken to a hospital where their condition was stable, and received treatment for fractures and bruises, Al Arabiya reported.

The video was circulated on social media along with calls to build a pedestrian crossing bridge on the busy road.

