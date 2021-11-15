World Defense Show in Riyadh announces venue expansion amid demand for space

Organizers behind the World Defense Show set to be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in March have announced a venue expansion amid unprecedented exhibitor demand for space.

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), confirmed the expansion of Exhibition Hall 1, adding more than 14,500 additional sqm to serve international defense companies looking to exhibit at the show set to be held between 6-9 March 2022.

Construction of the purpose-built 800,000 sqm site, featuring the world’s first dedicated runway for a defense event, is on track for completion by end of December 2021. The show will host more than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local defense companies, with a series of senior military delegations and officials set to attend.

By that point, the new hall will be completed along with a new access road, land forces demonstration area and courtyard, set to serve as a central point of access for 60 hospitality suites playing host to high-level meetings between suppliers and buyers.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming interest from the international defense industry to exhibit at the inaugural World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia. Dedicated to tech integration across the industry’s five domains, the event offers room for all defense-related companies to come together to showcase true interoperability at the greatest level," said Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show.

“A major benefit of building our venue from the ground up is that we start with a blank canvas and can really listen to our customers, whether they are local start-ups or international OEMs. We can not only make sure there is enough space for all exhibitors, but we can also build bespoke facilities for integrated live demonstrations. This includes a 3km runway for military aircraft and a unique off-road desert zone for OEMs wishing to provide their customers with a real-life passenger experience,” Ormrod added.

Supported by Strategic Partner, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), World Defense Show is the global stage for defense interoperability across five domains: land, air, sea, space and security. By connecting key defense contacts, primes, SMEs, and buyers, World Defense Show has laid the foundations to advance the defense industry and launch an industry-wide front against the challenges presented by ever-deeper defense systems integration.

