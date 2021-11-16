.
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate

File photo of Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed. (Twitter)
File photo of Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed. (Twitter)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai has introduced a five-year entry permit for employees of international companies based in the emirate, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Twitter.

“Our goal is to facilitate institutions and enable their teams to move quickly and easily to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates, where residence is generally tied to employment, has introduced a range of new visa options in recent years.

A ten-year ‘golden’ visa was introduced in 2019, and a five-year tourist visa in January.

People who have invested in a property worth $1.4 million (AED5 million) or more are eligible for a five-year residence visa.

They must have purchased the property outright and must own it for at least three years.

Entrepreneurs with a business that has a minimum capital of $136,000 (AED500,000), or is part of an accredited business incubator, can receive a six-month visa, which can be renewed for another six months.

Outstanding students with grades above 95 percent in secondary school or a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher are eligible for a five-year visa, and can sponsor their families.

