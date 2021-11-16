Etihad Airways now allows passengers to bring cats, dogs in cabin

Passengers travelling with Etihad Airways can now bring their cats and dogs on board the aircraft’s passenger cabins.

Requirements

Pet owners, who are aged 18 and older, flying in Economy class can opt to place their pets in the carrier under their seat or purchase an adjacent seat for them to sit in their carrier.

“The pet travel bag or kennel must not exceed 40 x 40 x 22cm [length x width x height] to fit under your seat in Economy or 50 x 43 x 50cm (L x W x H) if you have purchased an adjacent seat,” the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s website stated.

Business of First-Class passengers will be able to purchase an adjacent seat for their pet to sit in their carrier next to them. The pet travel bag must not exceed 50 x 43 x 50cm.

The cat or dog must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh no more than 8 kg (including their travel bag or carrier).

The airline noted that pets will not be accepted on flights operated by their partner airlines.

Passengers will need to submit a ‘Live Animals on Board Booking Form’ at least 72 hours before the departure of their flight.

“Advance notice and restrictions apply based on where you are flying to and from. Always check with the relevant authorities before you travel,” the airline said.

Cost

For Economy class passengers, traveling with pets will cost $150 per flight for six hours or less and $250 dollars for flights that are longer than six hours. If passengers are transiting, the combined price will be applied.

Business and First class passengers are required to purchase an extra seat for their pet in advance.

Other pets can be transported as manifested cargo with Etihad cargo.



