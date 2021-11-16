Kuwait crown prince tasked with appointing prime minister, says decree

Kuwait's crown prince will appoint the prime minister under responsibilities temporarily handed over to him by the ruling emir, who earlier this week accepted the government's resignation, according to a decree published on Tuesday.



Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who on Monday asked his half brother and designated successor to take over some constitutional duties, also authorized Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to issue laws and decrees.

Sheikh Nawaf, 84, has been emir for just over a year following the death in September 2020 of his brother, who had ruled for more than a decade.

In July, Kuwait said the emir had undergone medical check-ups that were successful and would continue.

