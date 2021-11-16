.
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways close to ordering 30 Airbus A320neo jets: Sources

A Jazeera Airways plane. (Twitter)
A Jazeera Airways plane. (Twitter)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is close to placing an order for up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The airline’s chairman, Marwan Boodai, told Reuters earlier this month the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

