Man City boss Pep Guardiola surprises young football stars at Expo 2020 Dubai

Manchester City football manager Pep Guardiola made a surprise appearance at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, as the head coach of the current Premier League Champions met with young footballers at the exhibition’s City Football Schools’ site

Guardiola, visiting following the club’s recent derby win over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, was on site at Expo 2020 and paid a special visit to young aspiring players at the City Football Schools training sessions to get a closer look at the local talent here in the UAE.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It was such a surprise to see Pep Guardiola coming through the gate during the session,” said Mohammad, aged eight. “He’s the best manager in the world, and we got to play in front of him and speak with him which was so cool. I just hope he saw my step-overs.”

In his first visit to Expo 2020, the Guardiola made the trip to the United Arab Emirates’ pavilion to experience the nation’s rich culture and tradition before heading over to the United Kingdom’s pavilion in the Opportunity district to get a glimpse of the future of AI technology.



He said: “It’s incredible and has been a wonderful experience to witness the energy of grassroots football here at Expo 2020 Dubai and to see how the club connects with people around the world.”

“The enthusiasm for the game demonstrated by the next generation of aspiring players is marvellous.”

“I was really happy to see the kids playing, and hopefully some of them will have the opportunity to train in Manchester in the future.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, added: “It’s a privilege to have Pep Guardiola here on site today at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pep is one of the most inspirational coaches and innovative tacticians in the world, and we’re delighted to show him what the future may hold and for him to experience the Expo here in the UAE.”

Read more:

Man City boss Guardiola agrees new two-year deal

Expo 2020 Dubai: Olympic athletes to join 10,000 participants for Expo run

Expo 2020 Dubai: Visitor numbers approach three million‎