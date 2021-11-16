.
Oman’s sustainable projects being showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Oman Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)
The Sustainability Forest at Oman Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai hosts Omani projects of sustainable nature, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM). These projects highlight a key theme of this global event namely sustainability.

“Among the projects showcased at the Oman Pavilion is the Million Date Palm Plantation Project,” reported the Oman News Agency (ONA), noting that the project has 11 farms so far that are spread in different regions of the Sultanate of Oman. Each of these farms are home to between 10 to 100 thousand palm trees. The project aims to achieve food security and economic growth.

The Sustainability Forest at Oman Pavilion also hosts a cooperation project between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The two countries join forces to harvest the power of wind to produce sustainable electricity.

Set in Harweel, Oman, the Dhofar Wind Power Project is the first large-scale wind project in the Arabian Gulf region. This project is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company of Oman (Tanweer).

According to ONA, Madinat Al Irfan, a sustainable urban development by Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) is coming to life in the city of Muscat. Situated in close proximity to the new international airport and enjoying excellent transport connections to the capital area and beyond, Madinat Al Irfan will become the gateway to Oman creating a new downtown for residents, for business and for visitors.

The Arabian Leopard is a rare breed of tigers which is at present scarce in the Arabian Peninsula. The number of the critically endangered creature in the world does not extend beyond 200 Leopards.

It is therefore that the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court in Oman took measures to preserve the wild creature in its natural habitat, Dhofar, knowing its value and importance to the wildlife and the environment in the region.

The Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai also showcases the first Botanic Garden in Oman and the largest in the Arabian Peninsula. The garden exclusively hosts the country’s native plants. The garden houses unique plants, landscapes, and cultural traditions of Oman.

The garden is currently under construction and when it opens, it will showcase all the native plant species of Oman in a series of carefully created, naturalistic habitats from the dry deserts to the rich monsoon cloud forests.

