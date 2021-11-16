Saudi Airlines Group signs four agreements in Dubai Airshow 2021

The Kingdom’s Saudi Airlines Group signed four agreements at the Dubai Airshow 2021 to improve communication systems, raise operational efficiency, and improve the experience of guests on board of its fleet of aircraft, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Dubai Airshow, which is running from November 14 until 18 at DWC, is the leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the fastest growing airshow in the world.

The agreements were signed with Inmarsat, the world leader in mobile satellite communications, GDC Technics, a leader in engineering, technical services and electronic systems, which will supply 35 of the group’s new Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft with the GX Aviation network, a broadband connection that provides advanced connectivity through a high-performance port, SPA reported.

The crowd poured in as the Dubai Airshow returned this year for its biggest show yet. pic.twitter.com/JfW7poTfxK — Dubai Airshow (@DubaiAirshow) November 15, 2021

“Through this agreement, Saudi Airlines Group is the first entity in the Kingdom to use the GX Aviation network to provide communication services during flights, and the first in the Middle East since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to adopt this modern technology,” the press agency reported.

The group will also be the first airline in the world to choose the new One-Fi platform to provide guest connectivity services and a lightweight second-generation port with the GX Aviation network.

At the Dubai Airshow 2021, Saudi Airlines Group also signed an agreement with Boeing to provide a package of services based on digital analytics, to raise the operational efficiencies of its fleet of 787 Dreamliner and 777 models.

It also signed an agreement with Panasonic Avionics, to provide audio-visual content viewing experiences for its guests.

“The agreements also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, affiliated with the group, and L3 Harris, one of the largest aviation and defense manufacturers in the world, under which they will cooperate to install and evaluate AIRSIDESIM flight simulators for ground handling training,” SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO says

Saudia Airlines offers GCC countries flight tickets for $150 for Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’