.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia aims to have some airports fully-powered by renewable energy: Official

  • Font
People wait for the arrival of relatives at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
People wait for the arrival of relatives at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia aims to have some airports fully-powered by renewable energy: Official

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority is aiming to have some airports in the Kingdom powered fully by renewable energy, the Director General of Strategy at the General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The authority plans to increase investment in energy-efficient aircraft, Director General Muhammad al-Khuraisi said during a discussion on aviation sustainability at the Dubai Airshow.

He also said that the Kingdom’s strategy will provide billion-dollar investment opportunities in the private sector by 2030.

The authority will also change flight paths and other operating procedures to improve efficiency, al-Khuraisi said.

International efforts to reduce the impact of aviation on climate change have made strides in recent years.

In April, a six-seater hydrogen-powered plane made its successful maiden voyage in the UK, the BBC reported.

Airbus has also conceived three concept hybrid hydrogen planes that it says could be ready by 2035.

Read more:

Saudi minister says climate fight shouldn’t shun any particular energy source

Saudi Arabia at COP26 holds session addressing carbon emissions in MidEast

No ‘greenwashing,’ huge climate change investment needed, Saudi PIF chief tells FII

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
US nationals in Ethiopia warned: No Afghan-style evacuation US nationals in Ethiopia warned: No Afghan-style evacuation
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More