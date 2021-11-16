Saudi Arabia aims to have some airports fully-powered by renewable energy: Official

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority is aiming to have some airports in the Kingdom powered fully by renewable energy, the Director General of Strategy at the General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

The authority plans to increase investment in energy-efficient aircraft, Director General Muhammad al-Khuraisi said during a discussion on aviation sustainability at the Dubai Airshow.

He also said that the Kingdom’s strategy will provide billion-dollar investment opportunities in the private sector by 2030.

The authority will also change flight paths and other operating procedures to improve efficiency, al-Khuraisi said.

International efforts to reduce the impact of aviation on climate change have made strides in recent years.

In April, a six-seater hydrogen-powered plane made its successful maiden voyage in the UK, the BBC reported.

Airbus has also conceived three concept hybrid hydrogen planes that it says could be ready by 2035.

