.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world

  • Font
saudi crown prince SPA main photo.
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of OXAGON, forming the next phase of NEOM’s master plan and representing a radical new model for future manufacturing centers.

“OXAGON will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in NEOM and the Kingdom, further meeting our ambitions under Vision 2030. OXAGON will contribute to redefining the world’s approach to industrial development in the future, protecting the environment while creating jobs and growth for NEOM. It will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce, and support creating a new focal point for global trade flows. I am pleased to see that business and development have started on the ground and we look forward to the city’s rapid expansion,” the Crown Prince said in his announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’ Gulf Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’

Comprising a large area in the southwest corner of NEOM, the core urban environment is centered around the integrated port and logistics hub that will house the majority of the city’s anticipated residents. The unique octagonal design minimizes impact on the environment and provides optimal land usage, with the remainder open to preserve 95% of the natural environment. A defining feature of the city is the world’s largest floating structure, which will become a center for NEOM’s Blue Economy and achieve sustainable growth.

“Through OXAGON, there will be a fundamental shift in how the world views manufacturing centers. What encourages us is to see the enthusiasm of a number of our partners who have shown eagerness to start their projects in OXAGON. These pioneers of change will establish factories, developed with the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, to achieve a significant leap for this era into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with THE LINE, OXAGON will be a comprehensive cognitive city that provides exceptional livability for its residents,” Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said.

OXAGON will establish the world’s first fully integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for NEOM. The port, logistics and rail delivery facility will be unified, providing world-class productivity levels with net-zero carbon emissions, setting global benchmarks in the adoption of technology and environmental sustainability.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’

Saudi’s Red Sea Project on track for 2022 opening, developer tells FII

Saudis enjoy Red Sea cruises as Kingdom opens up tourism sector

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More