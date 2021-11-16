Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of OXAGON, forming the next phase of NEOM’s master plan and representing a radical new model for future manufacturing centers.

“OXAGON will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in NEOM and the Kingdom, further meeting our ambitions under Vision 2030. OXAGON will contribute to redefining the world’s approach to industrial development in the future, protecting the environment while creating jobs and growth for NEOM. It will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce, and support creating a new focal point for global trade flows. I am pleased to see that business and development have started on the ground and we look forward to the city’s rapid expansion,” the Crown Prince said in his announcement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Comprising a large area in the southwest corner of NEOM, the core urban environment is centered around the integrated port and logistics hub that will house the majority of the city’s anticipated residents. The unique octagonal design minimizes impact on the environment and provides optimal land usage, with the remainder open to preserve 95% of the natural environment. A defining feature of the city is the world’s largest floating structure, which will become a center for NEOM’s Blue Economy and achieve sustainable growth.

“Through OXAGON, there will be a fundamental shift in how the world views manufacturing centers. What encourages us is to see the enthusiasm of a number of our partners who have shown eagerness to start their projects in OXAGON. These pioneers of change will establish factories, developed with the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, to achieve a significant leap for this era into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with THE LINE, OXAGON will be a comprehensive cognitive city that provides exceptional livability for its residents,” Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said.

OXAGON will establish the world’s first fully integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for NEOM. The port, logistics and rail delivery facility will be unified, providing world-class productivity levels with net-zero carbon emissions, setting global benchmarks in the adoption of technology and environmental sustainability.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’

Saudi’s Red Sea Project on track for 2022 opening, developer tells FII

Saudis enjoy Red Sea cruises as Kingdom opens up tourism sector

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs