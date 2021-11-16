Saudi authorities arrest Yemeni man for assault on ex-wife, daughter

Saudi Arabia’s security authorities arrested a Yemeni man for assaulting his ex-wife and her daughter by beating them and pouring a burning substance on them, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

The media spokesman for the Kingdom’s Qassim region police said authorities were able to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

The assault was the result of a previous dispute between the man and his ex-wife, SPA reported.

“The initial inference procedures indicated that the offender was in violation of the border security system,” the press agency said.

SPA also reported that initial legal measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution Branch.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Mujib said the Kingdom is keen to combat cross-border crimes, SPA reported.

In a speech delivered at The International Conference on the Role of Public Prosecutions in Combating Transnational Crimes held in Egypt’s Cairo, al-Mujib praised the role of these agencies in combating cross-border crimes.

“The conference comes within the system of complementary work and international cooperation in combating these crimes,” according to SPA.

