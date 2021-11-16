.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi authorities arrest Yemeni man for assault on ex-wife, daughter

  • Font
Saudi policemen manning a checkpoint on King Fahd road in the capital Riyadh, after the Kingdom began implementing an 11-hour nationwide curfew. (AFP)
Saudi policemen manning a checkpoint on King Fahd road in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Crime

Saudi authorities arrest Yemeni man for assault on ex-wife, daughter

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s security authorities arrested a Yemeni man for assaulting his ex-wife and her daughter by beating them and pouring a burning substance on them, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The media spokesman for the Kingdom’s Qassim region police said authorities were able to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

The assault was the result of a previous dispute between the man and his ex-wife, SPA reported.

“The initial inference procedures indicated that the offender was in violation of the border security system,” the press agency said.

SPA also reported that initial legal measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution Branch.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Mujib said the Kingdom is keen to combat cross-border crimes, SPA reported.

In a speech delivered at The International Conference on the Role of Public Prosecutions in Combating Transnational Crimes held in Egypt’s Cairo, al-Mujib praised the role of these agencies in combating cross-border crimes.

“The conference comes within the system of complementary work and international cooperation in combating these crimes,” according to SPA.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia is keen to combat cross-border crimes: Attorney General

Saudi Arabia anti-narcotics authorities arrest four for transporting, promoting drugs

Saudi Arabia's Nazaha arrests 172 people in one month over corruption charges

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More