US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official

The Biden administration has every intention of “moving forward” with the US-UAE deal that would see the Gulf nation purchase F-35 fighter jets, a senior US official said Tuesday.

Initially struck under the Trump administration, the UAE had requested to buy the US fighter jet and other weapons, including armed drones, as part of the Abraham Accords deal, which saw the UAE normalize ties with Israel.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deal is reportedly worth $23 billion and is currently being reviewed to ensure “that we have unmistakably clear, mutual understandings with respect to Emirati obligations … before, during and after delivery,” the US official told reporters in a phone briefing.

But with delivery away and the Biden administration’s decision to review all foreign arms sales, skepticism over the deal surfaced in recent months.

“The Biden-Harris administration intends to move forward with those proposed defense sales,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick said.

She was speaking after she participated in the Dubai Air Show.

“I anticipate a continued robust and sustained dialogue with the UAE to ensure that any defense transfers meet our mutual national security strategic objectives to really build a stronger, interoperable, more capable security partnership while protecting US technology,” Resnick said.

Read more: Qatar might get F-35 warplanes from US despite Israel’s objection: Israeli minister