Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel interfaith delegation to UAE attends tolerance event

Israel’s first official interfaith delegation to the United Arab Emirates attended an event at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, marking the start of Tolerance Week, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“[The delegation] thanked the UAE for its acceptance and tolerance,” WAM reported, citing a press release issued by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bureau for World Jewish Affairs and World Religions.

The event, titled “The Role of Religious Leaders in Tolerance Education,” included speakers who were leaders representing five major religions: Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and Bahai.

They “shared their ideas on how to promote peace, coexistence and interreligious dialogue at the event held at Israel Pavilion” of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The speakers also discussed various aspects of tolerance education and dialogue between peoples and religions with their UAE counterparts, as well as tools to create bridges and fight extremism and prejudice, the news agency reported.

Israel and the UAE officially established diplomatic relations over a year ago by signing the ‘Abraham Accords’ in September 2020.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are 3,000 Jewish people currently living in the UAE, WAM reported.

