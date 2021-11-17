.
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates Brazil’s National Day during president’s visit

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit. (WAM)
Expo 2020

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the country, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Tuesday.

Brazil’s president was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, WAM said.

“It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil’s Expo 2020 National Day event – it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world,” President Bolsonaro said.

“This Expo is an exciting place for the 192 participating nations to unveil their latest technologies and to do business” he added.

WAM reported that Expo 2020 visitors witnessed live performances and traditional Brazilian food at al-Wasl Plaza, the Brazil Pavilion, and at venues across the Expo 2020 site.

President Bolsonaro also delivered a speech at a Business Forum in the morning while Brazil’s First Lady attended an event at the Women’s Pavilion.

“We enjoy friendly relations with, and admire, the UAE very much. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our collaborations have managed to ensure many successes and achievements in several fields. We aim to continue to strengthen our relations and work together in various spheres, such as food security and technology,” Bolsonaro said.

For his part, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak said: “Brazil’s pavilion within the Sustainability district brings to us a modern recreation of the Amazon basin, with all the sights, sounds and scents of the country’s riverside. With a rather unique architecture, the pavilion represents a stilt house, commonly found along the banks of the Amazon, and is built around a walkable water blade, evoking the waters of Brazil here in Dubai and offering an immersive experience and a unique journey through Brazil’s abundant opportunities.”

He continued, “As such, Brazil’s participation addresses key topics of mutual interest, including biodiversity, agriculture, sustainable cities, the green economy, resource efficiency and more as a means to achieve future growth and development.”

Dubai Expo 2020 is set to run until March 31, 2022.

