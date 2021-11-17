Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim appoints state auditor as central bank governor

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday appointed Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as central bank governor, according to a statement posted the website of the Emiri court.

Sheikh Bandar, who previously served as president of the state audit bureau of energy-rich country, takes over from Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani who had run the central bank since 2006.

Abdulaziz bin Mohamed al-Emadi was appointed as new head of the audit bureau, according to the Emiri court.

