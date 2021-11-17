.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foils two attempts to smuggle 306.5 kilograms of hashish at al-Wadiah Port and Jazan Port. (Saudi Customs)
Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foils two attempts to smuggle 306.5 kilograms of hashish at al-Wadiah Port and Jazan Port. (File photo: Saudi Customs)
Crime

Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Nine people have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for being caught in possession of 391 kilograms of hashish, state news agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Seven of the nine people involved were Saudi nationals and the two others were Ethiopian. They were caught in the regions of Jazan and Asir and were subsequently arrested.

Initial legal measures have already been taken against them, according to SPA, and have now been referred to the Public Prosecution Branch for further investigation.

Saudi authorities foiled a smuggling attempt involving 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden inside spice containers earlier this month.

The bust involved two Syrian residents who were the intended recipients of the drugs. They were arrested subsequently in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

In October, authorities cracked down on an attempt to smuggle over five million amphetamine tablets which were hidden inside a container of grapes.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle 1.8 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 5 mln amphetamine pills hidden in grapes

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More