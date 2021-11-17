Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish

Nine people have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for being caught in possession of 391 kilograms of hashish, state news agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Seven of the nine people involved were Saudi nationals and the two others were Ethiopian. They were caught in the regions of Jazan and Asir and were subsequently arrested.

Initial legal measures have already been taken against them, according to SPA, and have now been referred to the Public Prosecution Branch for further investigation.

Saudi authorities foiled a smuggling attempt involving 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden inside spice containers earlier this month.

The bust involved two Syrian residents who were the intended recipients of the drugs. They were arrested subsequently in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

In October, authorities cracked down on an attempt to smuggle over five million amphetamine tablets which were hidden inside a container of grapes.

