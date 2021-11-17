.
Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis: Coalition

File photo of a Houthi drone destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The attempted strike was the latest of many launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has faced regular attacks since its 2015 intervention in Yemen’s civil war along with an Arab coalition.

Saudi Arabia proposed a ceasefire in March that was rejected by the Houthis who did not see the terms of the proposal as going far enough to meet their demands.

Fighting over the oil-rich region of Marib has intensified in recent months.

